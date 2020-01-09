T-Mobile/Sprint Deal Marches On Over States’ Objections

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 4:14 PM EST) -- The D.C. federal judge set to rule on the U.S. Department of Justice's deal clearing Sprint and T-Mobile's tie-up declared Wednesday that he won't wait for a state-backed challenge to play out before he hands down his decision. Although New York, California and a contingent of other states insisted that any determination on the settlement should wait until their merger challenge wraps, U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly found the two telecoms and their divestiture partner, Dish Network Corp., would be harmed if he suspended his review. "The parties have plausibly argued that they or the public would, in one way...

