GOP, Trump Assail ACA Fast Track At Supreme Court

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 9:13 PM EST) -- Republican state attorneys general and the Trump administration on Friday pressed the U.S. Supreme Court to avoid quickly deciding whether to take up a major constitutional challenge to the Affordable Care Act, accusing Democrats of concocting a bogus emergency. In separate response briefs, the attorneys general and the U.S. solicitor general pooh-poohed motions to fast-track consideration of petitions seeking a definitive ruling on the ACA's constitutionality. The motions represent an unusually important procedural dispute that could ultimately prove pivotal to whether the landmark health care law stays on the books. The attorneys general argued that Democratic state attorneys general and the...

