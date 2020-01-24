Fight For Equal Pay Continues 10 Years After Ledbetter Act

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 4:46 PM EST) -- As we close in on the end of 10 full years since the passage of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act of 2009,[1] an amendment to the Equal Pay Act of 1963, we can see that what was heralded as a watershed moment for equal pay and fairness when it was signed has not had the significant impact that its supporters had hoped. It has, however, resulted in a patchwork of legislation at the state and local levels, which has served to muddy the waters for multistate employers. These state initiatives, and pressure from businesses forced to deal with them, does send...

