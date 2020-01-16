Bias Case Gives Justices Chance To Rethink Title VII

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 5:40 PM EST) -- Now pending before the U.S. Supreme Court is a petition for certiorari in Peterson v. Linear Controls Inc., a case presenting the question of what constitutes an adverse employment action under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. The federal circuit courts of appeals are divided on the scope of adverse employment actions prohibited by Title VII, and on Oct. 15, the Supreme Court called for the views of the U.S. solicitor general in Peterson, which often signals that the court is interested in the case. If the court were to grant certiorari — as its invitation to the solicitor general...

