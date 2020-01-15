5th Circ.'s ACA Punt Gets Lambasted At Supreme Court

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 9:44 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday came under withering fire from health care trade groups and bipartisan economic scholars at the U.S. Supreme Court for ducking a decision on the Affordable Care Act's constitutionality. The blistering attacks emerged in seven amicus briefs supporting immediate Supreme Court review of the Fifth Circuit's recent punt on the ACA's validity. The briefs offered savage appraisals of the underlying legal challenge and its public health implications, and they often interspersed those denunciations with unvarnished criticism of the circuit court for kicking the case back to district court. "The Fifth Circuit's decision remanding to the district court...

