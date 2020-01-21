Supreme Court Won't Speed Up ACA Petitions

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 10:54 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Democrats' push to fast-track consideration of whether a congressional change to the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate rendered the landmark law unconstitutional, likely pushing any potential ruling past the 2020 election. The justices’ refusal to fast-track the petitions on Tuesday means they won’t consider the matter in the current term or before the 2020 presidential election. (AP) In a short order, the justices refused to speed up their consideration of whether to grant two petitions for certiorari from Democrats who are seeking to protect the ACA. Tuesday's order effectively means that the justices won't hear...

