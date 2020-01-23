States Tells Justices $7B Pipeline Can't Cross Trail

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 6:44 PM EST) -- A slew of states on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to find that the $7 billion Atlantic Coast gas pipeline should not be given a right-of-way to cross the Appalachian Trail. The states, including Delaware, New York and Massachusetts, said the Fourth Circuit was right to have found that the U.S. Forest Service lacked authority under the Mineral Leasing Act to grant a right-of-way for the pipeline because the trail is part of the National Park System. The states, many of which contain a portion of the trail, said they rely on it for a variety of environmental, aesthetic, health...

