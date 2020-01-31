Avenatti Atty Grills Boies Schiller Lawyer Over Nike Probe

Law360, New York (January 31, 2020, 10:27 PM EST) -- An attorney for celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti on Friday grilled the former Boies Schiller attorney who tipped off authorities to what prosecutors say was a multimillion-dollar extortion scheme, pressing him for details of Nike Inc.’s internal probe into youth basketball corruption. A New York federal jury heard testimony for the third day from Scott Wilson, now of DLA Piper, in the trial of Avenatti, who’s accused of trying to extort the sportswear company for millions of dollars by threatening to go to the press with information about illicit payments Nike allegedly made to top young athletes and defrauding his client of...

