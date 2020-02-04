Watchdog To Probe Use Of 'Forever Chemicals' At DOD Sites

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 6:07 PM EST) -- A government watchdog will probe the U.S. Department of Defense’s handling of long-lasting toxic substances, according to a Monday announcement, while 18 state attorneys general reiterated calls for stricter regulation of those chemicals. In answering Congress’ demand for an investigation, the DOD’s Office of Inspector General said in a memo to military branch officials that it plans to conduct inspections at military sites in April and May to identify the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which tend to accumulate in the environment and human body and have been shown to harm the reproductive system and increase cancer risks....

