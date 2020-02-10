Federal-State Employment Law Divide Reveals Systemic Flaw

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 5:14 PM EST) -- In the not-so-distant past, federal laws dominated the employment landscape. They created more restrictions on employers and more protections for employees than the state laws in the majority of states. But recently, there has been a wave of state and city laws and ordinances that have surpassed the reach of many federal laws, including those that have raised the minimum wage, created protections for LGBT workers, legalized marijuana use, and mandated paid sick and family leave, among other protections. The visible momentum behind the coordinated social movements underlying these efforts indicates that they are only gaining steam, with new state laws...

