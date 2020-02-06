Getting State Approvals For Energy Storage Siting

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 3:10 PM EST) -- Many states are setting increasingly aggressive mandates to transition away from fossil fuel-based electric generation. Wind and solar are popular candidates to replace traditional coal- and gas-fired turbines, but on their own are generally intermittent and nondispatchable resources. Utility-scale energy storage facilities will be a critical component of any plan to facilitate this transition. Energy storage developers should carefully assess whether their project requires approval from state siting regulators. States normally require utilities and other developers to obtain siting approval before beginning construction of traditional utility infrastructure like power plants and electric transmission lines. Depending on the state, these approvals may...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS