T-Mobile/Sprint Case Shows Problem With Dueling Economics

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 10:54 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday rejected efforts from a contingent of states and Washington, D.C., to block the planned merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, issuing a lengthy opinion that credited the testimony of executives over the predictions of experts and lamented the “murky function” courts play when reviewing mergers. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero kicked off his opinion by lamenting that antitrust cases generally require the court to predict the future and saying both sides to a dispute often present enough economic evidence to fill “entire storage rooms to capacity.” And while each side argues their experts should aid the judge...

