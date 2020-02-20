EEOC Policy Change Clashes With Challenges To Arbitration

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 5:13 PM EST) -- On Dec. 17, 2019, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission withdrew its previously issued guidance expressing disapproval of the practice of requiring workers to enter into arbitration agreements to resolve discrimination claims. Although the move follows two decades of U.S. Supreme Court decisions supporting the use of arbitration, it is notable based on recent activity by advocates, lawmakers and courts to restrict or prohibit the arbitration of harassment claims in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Although the EEOC’s clarification is positive news, employers should continue to monitor developments both at the administrative and state level. The EEOC aligns with binding...

