Trends In Recent FCPA And Cartel Cases Against Execs

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has seen an uptick in white collar cases against executives going to trial this winter. The department has won some trial victories, particularly in the cartel space where court showdowns are rare — including the convictions of a former CEO in a canned tuna price-fixing case, and currency traders in Libor and forex manipulation cases. The DOJ's trial attorneys also have been busy on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, or FCPA, front, although trials have produced mixed results. The conviction of a former Alstom SA executive after years of jurisdictional challenges was followed by the acquittal of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS