States, Enviros Ask 9th Circ. To Block Border Wall Funds

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 4:50 PM EST) -- Several states and environmental groups asked the Ninth Circuit to prevent the Trump administration from diverting $3.6 billion that Congress earmarked for military construction projects to building a southern border wall. The wall opponents argue that President Donald Trump violated the separation of powers and abused emergency authority to secure wall funds, disregarding how the appropriations process is meant to work under the Constitution, according to court documents. They urged the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to affirm a California federal judge’s injunction on the administration’s controversial attempt to obtain border wall funding from money that Congress had appropriated for military construction....

