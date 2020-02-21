5 Complications That Can Derail A Class Action Settlement

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 12:32 PM EST) -- In recent years, courts have more closely scrutinized class action settlement agreements to ensure that the agreements are fairly and adequately benefiting absent class members. Some of this increased scrutiny was brought on by changes to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23 at the end of 2018, which included an explicit reference to electronic notice as a means of the best practicable notice and four factors that courts must consider in approving class action settlements under Rule 23(e)(2). While courts will of course scrutinize the direct benefit to class members, particularly in Rule 23(b)(3) classes, there are several other settlement provisions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS