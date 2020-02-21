Teva Floated As Bellwether In Generic Drug Price-Fixing MDL

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 4:45 PM EST) -- A case brought by 44 state attorneys general against Teva Pharmaceuticals and several other drugmakers should be the bellwether for a massive multidistrict litigation over alleged conspiracies to fix the prices of generic drugs, according to a special master's report Thursday. Even though the Teva suit was filed later than some of the others in the Pennsylvania-centered MDL, it covers a longer period, includes the overarching conspiracy allegedly meant to drive up drug costs, and could set more precedents than another case against Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc., according to the report and recommendation from Special Master David H. Marion of White and...

