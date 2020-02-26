More Legislatures Should Pass Broad Noncompete Bans

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 5:38 PM EST) -- A recent survey[1] by the Economic Policy Institute and the Survey Research Institute at Cornell University showed that millions of private sector workers across the country have signed noncompete agreements, limiting their right to work after leaving their current jobs. Although companies sometimes have legitimate concerns about their proprietary or confidential information, which noncompete agreements can protect, the widespread, indiscriminate use of such agreements suggest they are doing more harm than good. Limiting workers’ mobility decreases their bargaining power, putting underpaid workers in the untenable position of maintaining the status quo and hoping for a raise, or leaving their jobs without...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS