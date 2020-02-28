Justices Partially Stay Generic Drug Price-Fixing Discovery

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 9:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court hit the brakes Friday on an expansive part of the discovery order in the massive multidistrict litigation from state attorneys general and private plaintiffs accusing dozens of generic-drug companies of an industrywide price-fixing conspiracy. Under an order from Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., the high court froze the part of a district court’s case management order forbidding the generic-drug makers from withholding any material based on “relevance or responsiveness,” meaning they could only try to “clawback” irrelevant material after the fact. That mandate is paused while the justices consider a petition from most of the drugmakers challenging...

