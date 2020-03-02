Avenatti, Feds Seek To Screen Jury For Bias In Calif. Trial

Law360, Los Angeles (March 2, 2020, 10:49 PM EST) -- A California federal judge agreed with attorneys for Michael Avenatti and federal prosecutors at a status conference Monday that they should screen potential jurors for bias in the embattled and jailed attorney's upcoming embezzlement trial in May. At a hearing in Santa Ana, California, just weeks after a New York jury found Avenatti guilty of extorting Nike Inc., U.S. District Judge James V. Selna said potential jurors in the May 19 trial accusing the attorney of embezzling client funds to pay his own debts will need to be screened for any potential biases. Avenatti's attorney H. Dean Steward told the judge...

