Ford Gets Consolidated Opt-Out Suits Split Up In Takata MDL

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 2:23 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday granted Ford Motor Co.'s request to remand to their respective courts 23 suits filed by thousands of people who opted out of the car maker's settlement of a consumer class action over the use of defective airbags in vehicles. U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno said the consumers' claims would be better handled in the courts where they were initially filed, before the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation transferred each group action to the Southern District of Florida for consolidated pretrial proceedings. He said remand is warranted because nearly all the claims in each...

