New Anti-Child Abuse Bill Threatens Tech's Liability Shield

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced legislation Thursday that would end a key liability shield relied on by tech companies unless they move to curb the online sexual abuse of children, but industry and civil liberties groups say the bill threatens critical privacy benefits provided by encryption. The bill, introduced by the heads of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, would revoke tech companies' long-standing protection from being sued based on user-posted content unless the companies comply with a new commission's "best practices" for combating the spread of online sexual exploitation, or show that they've taken other "reasonable" steps to address the issue. But technology lobbyist, civil...

