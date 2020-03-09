NSO Group Wants Sovereign Immunity In WhatsApp Hack Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The Israeli surveillance software company NSO Group says it should be immune from Facebook's lawsuit accusing it of hacking into the phones of 1,400 WhatsApp users, including human rights attorneys and political dissidents, because its clients are exclusively foreign nation-states combating "serious crimes." The surveillance firm and its parent company Q Cyber Technologies claimed in California federal court on Friday that it qualifies for "derivative" sovereign immunity — a legal doctrine that can protect government contractors acting on behalf of sovereign states. NSO should be exempt from dealing with claims that it breached U.S. anti-hacking law by installing malware that allowed clients to access targets' private...

