States May Vigilantly Police Price Gouging During COVID-19

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT) -- As the COVID-19 infection rates grow across the U.S., several states have declared states of emergency in the past two weeks, and the likelihood of more states following, or President Donald Trump's declaring a national state of emergency, also rises. So too does the possibility of product shortages — either from supply chain disruptions or unexpected increases in demand — which raises price-gouging concerns. Price gouging refers to the practice of raising prices to exploitive and unfair levels on goods and services that are in high demand and limited in quantity during natural disasters or other crises. In general, the government...

