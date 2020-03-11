Remaining States Settle T-Mobile/Sprint Challenge

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile and Sprint put one of the last hurdles to their tie-up behind them Wednesday with deals announced by attorneys general who had challenged the $56 billion merger that, among a number of service commitments, will comp the legal costs of the state enforcers who stuck with the case until the end. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra maintained Wednesday that even though a New York federal judge rejected the challenge last month from a coalition of more than a dozen enforcers, the judge's ruling made clear “that local markets matter” even to national tie-ups and “no one should underestimate the role of state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS