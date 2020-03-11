Olympian, Track Stars Say NCAA Let Coach Abuse Them

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association doesn't do enough to protect student athletes from sexual abuse by coaches and other powerful college athletic personnel or help students after they've been abused, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday by three former students including an Olympian. The California federal court suit was filed by Erin Aldrich, who competed in the 2000 Olympic games, as well as Londa Bevins and Jessica Johnson. The three women claim the NCAA’s rules acknowledge that any sexual contact between a coach and student athlete is considered sexual abuse because of the power dynamic, but the organization does not explicitly...

