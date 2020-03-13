States’ Case No Bellwether In Price-Fixing MDL, Teva Says

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals and other generic-drug makers slammed a special master’s recommendation that an antitrust suit by multiple states and territories be the bellwether in Pennsylvania-based multidistrict litigation, arguing it gives an unfair edge to previously filed class actions lodging the same price-fixing claims. Trying the states’ claims on the merits would allow the class action litigants — including retailers, wholesalers and insurers — the luxury of a “wait and see” approach, the companies argued Thursday. And the litigants would only move for certification if the outcome is positive, according to the brief objecting to the report and recommendation released last month...

