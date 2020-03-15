Local Gov'ts Have An Important Role In Fighting Coronavirus

Mary-Christine Sungaila Marco Pulido

[Both of these measures] are used to protect the public by preventing exposure to people who may be infected with a contagious disease. Isolation is used to separate ill persons who have a communicable disease from those who are healthy. Isolation may involve confinement to a healthcare facility or at home. Quarantine, on the other hand, separates and restricts the movement of people who are not sick, but who may have been exposed to a communicable disease. These people may not know they have been exposed to a disease, may have the disease but [do] not show symptoms, may develop the disease at a later date, or they may never develop the disease at all.[9]

[T]he Surgeon General, with the approval of the Secretary [of Health and Human Services], is authorized to make and enforce such regulations as in his [sic] judgment are necessary to prevent the introduction, transmission, or spread of communicable diseases from foreign countries into the States or possessions, or from one State or possession into any other State or possession.[16]

[The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services] defers to the state and local health authorities in the primary use of their separate quarantine powers. Based on long experience and collaborative working relationships with our state and local partners, CDC anticipates the need to use [its] federal authority to actually quarantine a person will occur only in rare situations, such as events at ports of entry or other time-sensitive settings.[21]

