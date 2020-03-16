Ill. Pension Fund Says Greenberg Can't Duck Bond Fraud Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Chicago's public transit pension fund argued Friday that Greenberg Traurig LLP should face negligence claims in an Illinois federal lawsuit accusing it of participating in a multimillion-dollar tribal bond scam, saying the lawsuit's accusations have "ample" support. Greenberg Traurig has argued that it doesn't belong in the Chicago Transit Authority Retiree Health Care Trust's lawsuit because it never represented the fund in the bond-issuing process and had represented Wakpamni Lake Community Corp., the scam's victim, in the fraudulent deal at issue. But the fund urged U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland to reject those claims, arguing the fraud's real victims were retirement...

