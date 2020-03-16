Relators Say Atty Privilege Doesn't Apply To Ex-KBR Workers

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Two ex-KBR Inc. employees hit back at the company's bid to block ex-workers’ testimony over allegations that KBR bought excess supplies under a governmental logistics contract in the Middle East, saying that the attorney-client privilege claimed does not apply to former employees. Relators Geoffrey Howard and Zella Hemphill told an Illinois federal judge Friday that under Connecticut's 1999 decision in Peralta v. Cendant Corp, attorney-client privilege in their False Claims Act suit is valid only when current employees are being questioned or if the questions involve actions that took place during their time at the company. "By opting not to represent its former employees, KBR surely...

