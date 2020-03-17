Airlines Near Deal That Could End Insurance Kickback Suits

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways and American Airlines have hammered out the framework of a global settlement that would resolve 10 proposed class actions accusing them, other airlines and Amtrak of taking kickbacks in return for selling trip insurance to travelers, according to documents filed Monday. In a declaration filed with requests to pause proceedings in two of the cases, mediator Rodney A. Max said the parties have reached an agreement on a number of terms that “provide a foundation from which to build as the parties continue to work” toward a deal. The negotiations are being led by plaintiffs’ attorney...

