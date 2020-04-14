State Of Class Certification: Offense In ERISA Cases

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- As recent data reveals record levels of class certification grants from federal courts, this Expert Analysis series examines the latest offense and defense strategies in Employee Retirement Income Security Act, workplace bias, and wage and hour class suits. Jerome Schlichter A recent report from Seyfarth Shaw LLP on workplace class action litigation found that 65% of Employee Retirement Income Security Act class actions obtained certification last year. While the 65% certification rate is for all ERISA class actions, this article focuses on class certification in ERISA breach of fiduciary duty actions. For breach of fiduciary duty actions, the high certification rate...

