Changes State Insurance Regulators Are Making For COVID-19

(d) If the director determines that a catastrophe has occurred in this state and in good faith believes that the governor or the President of the United States has issued or is about to issue a declaration of disaster, the director may take the action that the director considers necessary to assure that a contract of insurance already issued will be honored under the terms of the contract. Actions that the director may take include emergency orders permitting the immediate licensing of adjusters to facilitate handling of claims, permitting a licensee to open or close an office, permitting a licensee to move or remove a record as required by the existence of the catastrophe, or permitting the issuance by an insurer of checks or drafts drawn on an out-of-state bank in payment of a claim. Until a declaration of the disaster has been lifted, the director may take action to respond to a disaster without a hearing. An action taken under this subsection may not remain in effect more than six months from the date that the director determines that a catastrophe has occurred unless, after a hearing, the director determines that the action is still necessary to respond to the disaster.