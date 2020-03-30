Justices Urged To Protect Millions Of Calif. Arbitration Clauses

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 2:46 PM EDT) -- A California rule upheld by the Ninth Circuit is threatening “tens of millions” of arbitration agreements and exposes businesses to steep financial risks, said DRI-The Voice of the Defense Bar, the latest group to support Comcast and AT&T’s U.S. Supreme Court appeals challenging the rule. The group, which represents over 20,000 civil defense attorneys, filed an amicus brief Friday urging the high court to take up Comcast Corp. and AT&T Mobility LLC’s petitions for review in companion cases. Coming just a day after a similar filing by the banking industry, DRI’s is the fourth such filing to come in the cases so...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS