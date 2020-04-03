FTC Should Leave Regulation Of Noncompetes To States

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has been tasked with investigating whether it should regulate employee noncompete agreements.[1] The answer is no, it should not. On March 11, we, together with 21 lawyers from around the country,[2] submitted testimony to the FTC explaining why.[3] In sum, we explained that noncompetes have been regulated by the states for over 200 years, and all 50 states have made policy decisions that make sense for their citizens and their economies.[4] In more than 30 of those states, legislatures have recently been reevaluating their law, with different outcomes that balance competing interests in a way that reflects...

