Surveillance Co. Says Facebook Wanted To Use Its Spy Tools

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Controversial surveillance vendor NSO Group is claiming Facebook tried to monitor some of its own users by buying the same software the social media giant accuses NSO of later using to hack into WhatsApp users' phones, the latest twist in what has become an ugly legal battle.

In an explosive declaration filed in California federal court on Thursday, NSO's Chief Operating Officer Shalev Hulio said two Facebook representatives asked in October 2017 to purchase the right to use "certain capabilities" of NSO's surveillance software Pegasus as part of its effort to track Facebook users' online activities.

Pegasus is the same software Facebook in...

