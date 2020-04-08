NY AG Seeks Additional Sackler Family Financial Info

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The New York attorney general on Tuesday asked a bankruptcy court to resume discovery into the finances of the Sackler family, who owns Purdue Pharma LP, saying that her office has already unearthed important information about money transfers the family has made. New York Attorney General Letitia James asked the court for an order authorizing access from certain financial institutions that are believed to possess information relating to the Sacklers. Her motion is joined by the 24 other states who oppose the proposed settlement that would end 2,000 opioid suits brought by local governments, states and tribes, with the Sacklers agreeing...

