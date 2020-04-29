Real Estate Rumors: Maria Magnus, Jellyfish, Toll Brothers

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Illinois investor Maria Magnus is hoping to get $25 million with the sale of a Chicago parking garage and a loft office building, Crain's Chicago Business reported Wednesday. Magnus is hoping to sell a parking garage at 600 S. Clark St. and a loft office building at 601 S. LaSalle St., and zoning at the adjacent properties would allow for a new 337,000-square-foot tower there, Crain's said. Marketing company Jellyfish is leaving its Manhattan WeWork space on Broadway and has signed a deal to lease 9,508 square feet on Fifth Avenue, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday. The company is leaving 524 Broadway...

