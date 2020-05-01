Judge 'Shocked' DOI Didn't Flag Rule Swap In Tribe Land Suit

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge lambasted the U.S. Department of the Interior on Friday for quietly withdrawing the very opinion that the agency relied on in its defense of its plans to disallow a casino on Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe reservation land, and for failing to mention that withdrawal in the tribe's suit over the issue. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman said he was "shocked" and "disturbed" that the DOI failed to mention its actions in March, which involved withdrawing the so-called M-opinion — a two-part test that determines whether a tribe was under federal jurisdiction in 1934, when the Indian Reorganization Act...

