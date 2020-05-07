Next Steps For Regulation Of The US Telecom Sector

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- On April 4, President Donald Trump issued an executive order creating the Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the U.S. Telecommunications Services Sector. The new executive order and other recent developments reflect growing government scrutiny that requires companies that are part of the nation's digital infrastructure and telecommunications supply chain to review how they incorporate cybersecurity and counterintelligence risk into their operations and strategic planning. The committee replaces an informal interagency working group known as Team Telecom, which assisted the Federal Communications Commission in licensing decisions involving foreign ownership or control for national security and law enforcement risks. For...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS