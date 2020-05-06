Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tappan Zee Bridge Builder Hit With Investor Suit Over Costs

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Granite Construction shareholders on Wednesday accused the company of falsifying the real costs of major road and bridge projects in Texas, California, New York and Pennsylvania, misleading them into thinking it was making millions more than it actually was.

The proposed class of investors, led by Beau English, singled out four major projects in the lawsuit in California federal court — the rebuilding of a 21-mile portion of Interstate 4 in Orlando, Florida; the design and construction of the Tappan Zee Bridge in New York; replacing 558 bridges in Pennsylvania; and the rebuilding of 28 miles of Interstate 35 in Texas....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!