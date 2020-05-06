Tappan Zee Bridge Builder Hit With Investor Suit Over Costs

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Granite Construction shareholders on Wednesday accused the company of falsifying the real costs of major road and bridge projects in Texas, California, New York and Pennsylvania, misleading them into thinking it was making millions more than it actually was. The proposed class of investors, led by Beau English, singled out four major projects in the lawsuit in California federal court — the rebuilding of a 21-mile portion of Interstate 4 in Orlando, Florida; the design and construction of the Tappan Zee Bridge in New York; replacing 558 bridges in Pennsylvania; and the rebuilding of 28 miles of Interstate 35 in Texas....

