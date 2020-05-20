DOI Tribal Land-Into-Trust Guidance 'A Joke,' DC Judge Says

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday slammed the U.S. Department of the Interior's guidance for deciding when a tribe qualifies to have its land taken into trust, calling it "a joke" and blasting the government's contention that the guidance should apply to the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe's land-into-trust application if it's sent back to the agency. U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman said during a hearing Wednesday that the DOI had a "strong argument" that its 2018 ruling that the tribe couldn't have land taken into trust for a proposed casino project in Taunton, Massachusetts, shouldn't be thrown out. But he sharply criticized...

