Contractor Must Fork Over $3M In Union Fund Contributions

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal court affirmed a $3 million arbitration award against a highway and bridge contractor for making deficient payments to various carpenters union benefit funds. In a one-page order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman backed a November arbitration win for the New York City District Council of Carpenters and trustees of related benefit funds that awarded them over $3 million for unpaid contributions from New Jersey-based J.H. Reid General Contractor. The court affirmed the arbitrator's finding that the contractor violated their agreement when it failed to hand its books over to the funds to be audited. In their March...

