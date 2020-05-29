Rejected College Applicants Can't Sue Over 'Varsity Blues'

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed two putative class actions against the mastermind of the "Varsity Blues" admissions cheating scandal and universities tied to the headline-grabbing case, ruling Friday that the rejected college applicant plaintiffs weren't particularly impacted by the scheme. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila noted, in dismissing the putative class actions with prejudice, that the scheme, masterminded by William "Rick" Singer, focused on athletic admission spots, which were separate from the general applicant pool. "But, no plaintiff alleges that they applied for, were being considered for, or were denied an athletic spot," Judge Davila said. "Hence, even if the...

