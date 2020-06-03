And Now A Word From The Panel: Pandemic MDLs

By Alan Rothman

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

(a) ensure that counsel are technologically prepared to participate in the videoconference; (b) inform counsel how the Panel intends to conduct oral argument; and (c) inform counsel of the procedures and protocols they will be expected to follow during the videoconference.[3]

PANEL TRIVIA CORNER



March Trivia Question

When was the last time that the panel adjourned a regularly scheduled hearing session?



Answer to March Trivia Question

January 2014. The panel was scheduled to hold a hearing session in New Orleans, Louisiana, but due to an ice/snow storm, the panel adjourned the hearing until the following week. See And Now a Word from the Panel: Snow Day! Law360 (March 25, 2014).



June Trivia Question

Prior to the March hearing session, when was the last hearing session that the panel did not create a new product liability MDL?

Like to venture a guess as to this month's trivia question? Have tidbits of panel trivia that you would like to be featured in an upcoming column? Please do not hesitate to drop me a note at arothman@sidley.com.