Why Fla. Courts Are Split On Unfairness Under Consumer Law

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT) -- It is clear by looking at the newly filed cases and reported decisions in Florida courts that litigation under the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, or FDUTPA, is quite prevalent and does not appear to be letting up any time soon. What is not clear, however, is what standard a particular trial court will use to evaluate the unfairness prong of the statute. To explain why there is a split and what this means for lawyers, clients and judges navigating these issues in Florida in 2020, it is useful to take a trip back in time — specifically to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS