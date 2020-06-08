Cognizant Must Face Shareholders' Bribery Claims

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Digital services company Cognizant and its former president and legal chief can't end shareholder claims that they bribed officials in India to get permits to build a facility in an area where they'd get tax breaks and labor benefits, a New Jersey federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Esther Salas on Friday denied three separate motions to dismiss a proposed securities class action against the firm and the two individual defendants, ex-Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. president Gordon Coburn and the company's erstwhile chief legal and corporate affairs officer Steven E. Schwartz. In an opinion on her order, Judge Salas determined that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS