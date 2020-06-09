Cert. Denied In FIFA Corruption Suit Against Televisa

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge denied a motion for class certification Monday in a suit over the sprawling FIFA corruption scandal against Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB and two of its executives, ruling the lead plaintiff didn't fairly represent the rest of the proposed class because it held both short and long positions on the company's shares. In U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton's opinion and order on lead plaintiff the Colleges of Applied Arts and Technology Pension Plan's motion for class certification in a consolidated suit against Grupo Televisa and individual defendants Emilio Fernando Azcarraga Jean and Salvi Rafael Folch Viadero, the judge...

