SDNY Judge Probes Prosecutor Conduct In Sanctions Case

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge demanded answers Tuesday from prosecutors who just dropped their criminal case against an Iranian businessman accused of violating U.S. sanctions, saying a number of developments have "raised serious concerns about the conduct of the government." On Friday Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, sent a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan saying his office would give up its case against entrepreneur Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad — despite his March conviction in connection with a purported scheme to evade U.S. sanctions against Iran and launder money — due...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS