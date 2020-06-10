AGs Pile On Generics Cos. With 3rd Price-Fixing Complaint

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- State enforcers added more treatments to their price-fixing case against generic drugmakers with a third complaint Wednesday in Connecticut federal court accusing 26 companies and 10 individuals of "rampant" collusion on topically applied treatments. Virtually every state, along with the governments of the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands, are behind the complaint that adds 80 topical generic drugs to the massive list of treatments most of the industry is accused of price-fixing. The complaint is part of multidistrict litigation from attorneys general and private parties already making its way through Pennsylvania federal court....

